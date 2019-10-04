



Seeing double! On Thursday, October 4, Kendall Jenner released a brand-new campaign video called #CiaoKendall for Polish fashion brand, Reserved’s fall 2019 collection. During the delightful short-film directed by Gordon von Steiner, the supermodel transforms into a mermaid — in addition to briefly becoming a spitting image of her half-sister, Kim Kardashian.

The 23-year-old posted two portions of the Italian-inspired 1960’s-esque film onto her Instagram feed, but you’ll want to experience the full two-minute masterpiece. The sultry video opens with the model wearing a lacey black crop-top, paired with a long leather skirt and black pointed pumps. She puts on a nylon wig cap, before trying on a series of wigs, one of which is a sleek dark-brown angled bob with a center part — that makes her look exactly like Kim.

After putting on the Kim Kardashian-style wig, Kendall sits down on the couch, hugging her chest while topless, for a moment of self-reflection. Perhaps she’s thinking about how much she resembles her older sis?

To introduce the new campaign and give followers some background that explains the short film’s message, Reserve captioned one of its posts, “Where do we begin? ⭐ A woman has many faces (AND looks) as she goes through her life.”

Thankfully, Reserved is making it easy to copy Kendall’s many styles from the short film (but if you live in the United States, take note that you’re going to need a friend in Europe to help you out). Simply head to the brand’s Instagram page to copy the sku numbers from your favorite of Kendall’s looks and then voilà— they’re ready to add to cart. For best results, pair with your finest Kim Kardashian-inspired wig.

