Shoes so nice, she wore them twice (in one week)! Kendall Jenner first rocked these sparkly Saint Laurent boots that cost a cool $10,000 for her 22nd birthday bash on Thursday, November 2, and she wore them again to a basketball game on Saturday, November 4.

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin at Clippers Game in L.A.: Photos

Jenner was spotted courtside cheering on her latest love interest Blake Griffin at the Los Angeles Clippers game sporting the knee-high, slouchy disco boots with distressed denim jeans and an oversized white turtleneck sweater. The model had her brunette tresses pulled back and wore a red lip. For her birthday party (which Griffin also attended), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also paired the pricey boots with a similarly casual look: ripped jeans and a tiny white crop top.

While it may seem surprising to wear the expensive statement shoes, which have more than 6,000 rhinestones, with jeans, she’s not the only celeb to sport this unexpected look. Back in March, Rihanna was the first to step out in the Saint Laurent boots, which were straight off the Fall 2017 runway, and she rocked them with jeans, too. The “Diamonds” singer sported the shoes with ripped jeans, a t-shirt and an oversized black leather jacket. Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes also just wore the YSL boots on Watch What Happens Live with an oversized sweatshirt dress from Zara!

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Family, Friends: Pics

Out here in these New York streets giving you life Hun Tea☝🏾👑 #theycanttakeit A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:30am PST

Maybe the stars figure that when you have on such killer shoes, why not dress down and let all eyes be on the blingtastic boots?

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Are a ‘Full-On Couple’

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!