Kerry Washington: What’s in My Bag?

Kerry Washington’s bag isn’t what it used to look like. “It’s a little different these days,” reveals the 44-year-old actress. “I don’t go out a whole bunch!” But when she does, “I usually [bring] two kinds of wipes,” notes the Scandal alum. “The Neutrogena makeup remover towelettes, which are good for everything under the sun, and nowadays, alcohol wipes. That’s just super important.”

Washington shares more of what’s inside her Clare V. tote with Us Weekly.

Take Cover

“My mask is from my husband [Nnamdi Asomugha’s] movie, Sylvie’s Love. My kids’ are made by [my former Scandal costar] Scott Foley’s wife, Marika Domińczyk. She’s spent hours making masks for frontline workers.”

To-Go on the Road

“If I’m going to be in the car for a long time, I like to have a protein shake called Just Add Water.”

Precious Jewels

“A lot of accessories don’t get much [use] during [the] pandemic. But I still rock my Aurate Lioness jewelry collection with my mask on. I love having those around.”

Good Luck Charm

“I have the rosary that my character wore in Django Unchained. That’s only in there for special occasions, when I need extra powers from my ancestors.”

Liquid Assets

“I’m always trying to drink my water so that my load will be a little lighter. It’s good motivation to do self-care.”

What else is inside Washington’s bag? A vintage yellow wallet; a rose gold iPhone; an iPad; AirPods; a portable charger; Lapima sunglasses; Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment; Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shines; Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara; Neutrogena sunscreen; Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream; Emu hand sanitizer mist; Once Upon a Farm smoothies; a glass bottle; a Serena Loves Aura Cleansing Mist; Emergen-C packets in Tangerine; Saje essential oils in Liquid Sunshine, Tranquility and Elevate; Band-Aids; almonds; a bar of Hu dark chocolate; a mini journal and felt tip pen.

When Washington doesn’t carry her Clare V., she also uses her Somebody’s Beloved tote by The Little Market.