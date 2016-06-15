She’s a brick house! Khloe Kardashian supported one of her favorite labels, House of CB, at their launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 14.

PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian's Most NSFW Street Style

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 31, outfitted her revenge body in the brand’s Martinique Burnt Orange Side Weave Bandage Dress ($179, houseofcb.com). Kardashian showed slivers of skin with the dress’ cutouts that lined both sides, and styled it with a pair of nude pumps. Although her hair was shorter than ever last week, celebrity stylist Jen Atkin added a few extensions to Kardashian’s locks to create a long blonde ponytail, perfect for showing off her giant hoop earrings.

But Kardashian wasn’t the only star who was in the house. Mel B. chose the Vani Taupe Stretch Suedette Bralet Dress ($195, houseofcb.com) and matching pumps to celebrate the festivities. Adrienne Bailon picked the Maren Blush Silk Jersey Caped Playsuit ($157, houseofcb.com) for the evening, paired with gold sandals and accessories. Like Kardashian, both ladies wore their locks in ponytails. Model Charlotte McKinney opted for jeans, wearing a pair of cuffed straight-leg bottoms with a crop top and the Coryn Rose Gold Silky Duster Coat ($157, houseofcb.com).

Kardashian isn’t afraid to show off her curves after revealing that she used to be shunned for them. "I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I've lost weight," she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing. There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size. I wasn't even that crazy big!"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!