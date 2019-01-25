Is 2020 calling Kanye West? On Friday, January 25, Khloé Kardashian posted a series of Instagram selfies of herself rocking a “Kanye for President” baseball hat.

While we’re not exactly sure how seriously to take her topper’s statement, Khloé still manages to make it a style moment. In the snaps, the youngest Kardashian sister looks as beautiful as ever with her bleach blonde locks messily pulled back into the cap. In a fresh face of soft makeup with long white nails and hoop earrings down to her shoulders, her look is casual but chic.

Khloé Kardashian Looks Like Kylie Jenner in #WokeUpLikeThis Selfie

The Instagram post came less then 24 hours after the reality star stepped out with her sister, Kourtney, in the statement-making hat on Thursday, January 24, when shopping at the mall.

Brother-in-law Kanye West first publicly announced the possibility of his running for president at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards when accepting his Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. “It ain’t about me. It’s about ideas, bro. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth,” he said in the end of his speech. “And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

Whether that was all a publicity stunt, a spur-of-the-moment thought or a statement of intention remains to be seen, even two and a half years later. But it certainly makes for an eye-catching hat for the potential first sister-in-law. And it would seem he has at least one vote tallied already!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!