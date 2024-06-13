Kim Kardashian shared a quirky fact about her get-ready process.

While getting glammed for her Swarovski x Skims launch event in New York City during the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she blow-dries her jewelry because she “can’t stand putting on something freezing.”

The camera then panned to show the gem-covered two-piece she wore to the November 2023 celebration. “It’s all crystals, so we have to blow-dry the whole thing so it gets warm,” Kim explained.

The reality star’s commitment to comfort doesn’t just apply to clothes. Her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, revealed that the hotel suite she was getting dressed in “was boiling.”

Kim’s Swarovski x Skims launch also served as a celebration of the label’s new flagship store opening on Fifth Avenue.

At the soirée, she posed in the glittery ensemble, which she paired with a pair of Swarovski x Skims cotton rib boxers in marble. She completed her outfit with PVC strappy heels. For glam, Kardashian played up her eyes with smokey eyeshadow, long lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink blush and her signature nude lip to tie the look together. Her hair was thrown up in a messy high bun with face-framing curtain bangs.

Skims partnered with Swarovski to produce a new line of crystal-embellished underwear and clothing. The line, which launched in November of last year, features tube skirts, bodysuits, leggings, dresses, bras, and even body jewelry.

“I’ve had Swarovski figurines and crystals my whole life,” Kardashian told Elle in an interview at the time. “Whenever I use crystals, they’re always Swarovski. To this day, my kids even get me the Swarovski figurines for Mother’s Day, because they know how much I love the crystals and shine.”