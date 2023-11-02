Kim Kardashian’s Skims is launching a “crystallized collection” with Swarovski.

The 43-year-old TV personality teased the drop via Instagram on Thursday, November 2. “A first of its kind collaboration that fuses @Swarosvki’s iconic glamour with @Skims innovative silhouettes,” Kardashian captioned the social media carousel that showed her modeling the new designs.

The capsule offers shimmery catsuits, glittery two-pieces, bedazzled bra and underwear sets as well as a range of body release, Skims announced in a press release on Thursday. The brand explained that the items are “designed for layering and styling unique looks for every occasion.”

In the campaign images, Kardashian showed off her curves in a studded bodysuit as well as a crystal-adorned bandeau and coordinating high-waisted leggings. The reality star also donned a netted dress complemented by a massive neck-to-waist necklace as well as a plunging bra and high-rise briefs that featured “Swarovski Skims” at the waistline.

The collection will be available to shop globally on Thursday, November 9.

Skims’ newest partnership comes after Kardashian revealed on Monday, October 30, that her shapewear label is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

“I am incredibly proud of Skims partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims growing influence on culture,” Kardashian, 43, shared in a press release via the NBA website. “Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver echoed similar sentiments, sharing, “We look forward to bringing NBA fans and Skims users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.”

Fans will be able to see the partnership “come to life” at events throughout the NBA All-Star and NBA In-Season Tournament, per the press release.

The major business move follows the release of Skims menswear earlier this month. The company shared the news in a campaign featuring Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa and soccer icon Neymar Jr.

The pro athletes all posed shirtless, showing off their toned physiques in an assortment of boxers from the Skims Mens Cotton, Stretch and Sport collections. The Cotton line features pieces “built from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend with built-in recovery for comfortable, everyday wear,” per an October 23 press release. The Stretch capsule, meanwhile, “will never lose shape” and is “constructed from a maximum-stretch fabric.” As for Sport, the drop is especially perfect for Bosa, 26, Neymar, 31, and Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, as it is “designed to specifically aid performance.”