Kim Kardashian is explaining her use of tanning beds.

The 43-year-old reality star found herself in hot water with fans, and was even called out by Allure magazine, after revealing she has a tanning bed at her SKKN by Kim office in California.

“Please, Kim Kardashian, don’t try to normalize tanning beds,” Allure posted via X in response to Kardashian’s office tour, which she shared via TikTok on Thursday, December 18. In the clip, Kardashian could be seen climbing into the radiation device, which can cause skin cancer, eye damage and dry skin.

Kardashian responded directly to Allure, telling the publication on Friday, January 19, that she sometimes relies on the machine to soothe her psoriasis. “I have psoriasis, and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often,” Kardashian explained.

I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often https://t.co/QuIvUgcZcZ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2024

Kardashian has long been candid about her battle with psoriasis, first revealing her diagnosis during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash or scaly patches commonly on the scalp, legs and arms. (Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, also suffers from the condition.)

Tanning beds aren’t the only way Kardashian deals with her psoriasis.

In August 2022, Kardashian revealed that having a plant-based diet helps ease the symptoms of the disease. “I just do my best to stay as plant-based as possible, unless it’s a treat day,” she said in an interview with Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh. “Pizza [is my cheat meal]. And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”

Kim also praised the benefits of sea moss smoothies.

“The sea moss smoothies are great because they’re very anti-inflammatory. I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible,” Kim shared, explaining how she has benefited from the diet. “It’s made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything.”