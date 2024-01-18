Kim Kardashian’s SKKN office features some interesting decorations.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have 3D models of my brain and my plane in my office,” Kardashian, 43, shared while doing a “SKKN Office Edition” of the viral “of course” TikTok trend on Wednesday, January 17. In the clip, Kardashian sported a tan fluffy robe while giving fans a look around the office of her skincare brand, which she launched in June 2022.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls,” she said before proceeding to show off a mannequin with her “custom measurements” and a “big TV wall” playing her beauty campaigns on loop.

Noting that the office was custom designed by Rick Owens, the space’s other unique features include “a tanning bed and a red light bed” and a room full of the brand’s offerings, which Kardashian dubbed a “product shrine.”

Kardashian ended the TikTok by teasing some of SKKN’s new makeup products, stating, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I’m launching lip liners in 15 different nudes.”

SKKN’s Lip Liner is one of three new makeup products set to be released on Friday, January 26, according to the brand’s website. Fans will also be able to purchase a Soft Matte Lip Color in 10 different shades, as well as the Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, which features a variety of nude pigments.

The products will mark the first makeup items Kardashian has launched since shutting down her KKW beauty brand in July 2021 amid her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple, who share kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, settled their split in November 2022.

Kardashian teased her return to makeup earlier this week. “Alright guys, I have been reading the comments on the SKKN account, and so many of you want us to bring color cosmetics back,” she said in an SKKN Instagram video on Tuesday, January 16. She went on to read comments from fans, including, “Kim we need the makeup! We are dying out here!!!!” and “Can we get a release date on the makeup though?”

The post’s caption further fueled the makeup announcement rumors, stating, “We got the hint. Stay tuned for a BIG announcement … 💋.”

Kardashian’s TikTok tour isn’t the first time she’s given fans a glimpse inside her office. She previously did a deep dive via YouTube in August 2022. In addition to showcasing her magazine wall, large TV screen and a room full of SKIMS clothing, the beauty mogul shared her design inspiration for her office’s most important spaces.

“I wanted everything really open. I love, like, an open kitchen workspace,” she said. “I just love to see people at lunchtime and talk and hang out, so I wanted to build a kitchen where I can have events. And actually, this is probably the most-used room, this big kitchen.”