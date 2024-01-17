Kim Kardashian has a “big” makeup announcement.

“Alrighty guys, I have been reading the comments on the SKKN account, and so many of you want us to bring color cosmetics back,” Kardashian, 43, said in a video shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 16, before reading several fan requests. “Kim we need the makeup! We are dying out here!!!!” one fan begged as another asked, “Can we get a release date on the makeup though?”

Kardashian then teased that an exciting release is dropping on January 26. “Guys, I hear you,” the TV personality said before the video ended. She hinted further at her return to makeup in the caption of the social media post, writing, “We got the hint. Stay tuned for a BIG announcement.”

Kardashian previously offered contour kits, highlighters, foundations, lipsticks and perfumes under KKW Beauty, which she launched in 2017. She shut down the cosmetics company in 2021 and launched SKKN by Kim in June 2022. The skincare label features cleansers, creams, serums, toners and more.

“I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN by Kim, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” Kardashian revealed via Instagram at the time.

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way,” Kardashian shared, explaining that the packaging is “refillable,” and the product ingredients are “clean” and “science-backed” as well as made for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”

Kardashian said she created SKKN “so that everyone can feel confident in their skin.”

In addition to beauty, Kardashian’s business portfolio includes her intimates company, Skims. Most recently, Kardashian entered the private equity investing world when she joined forces with equity executive Jay Sammons to start Skky Partners, which focuses on media and consumer investments.



Earlier this month, Kardashian announced that her mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, will shut down for good. “This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions,” she said to Us Weekly in a statement.