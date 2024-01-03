Spend your K-Stars now or forever hold your peace: Kim Kardashian’s mobile game will soon shut down for good.

Kardashian, 43, announced the news on Wednesday, January 3, telling Us Weekly in a statement: “I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years. This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together.”

Users who logged into Kim Kardashian: Hollywood on Wednesday were met with a “sunset notice” from fictional emcee Ray Powers, as reported by TMZ. “This game no longer offers in-app purchases and has been removed from app stores,” read the message. “Players can use any existing in-game virtual currency until April 8, 2024, after which the game will become inaccessible. Thank you for supporting Kim Kardashian: Hollywood!”

Kardashian launched the mobile game in 2014 with developers Glu, and it soon became a major moneymaker for the reality star. Per Forbes, the game made $74.1 million in the first six months of its release. By 2016, the app had been downloaded more than 40 million times.

While the game has generated less publicity in recent years, players still have fond memories of interacting with a cartoon version of Kardashian as well as her family members Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. In addition to Ray Powers (possibly based on Ryan Seacrest), the game featured a frenemy named Willow Pape (believed to be inspired by Paris Hilton) and a fearsome fashion editor named Elizabeth Korkov (seemingly an Anna Wintour stand-in).

Players could also purchase in-game outfits based on Kardashian’s real-life looks, including her blue Lanvin gown from the 2014 Met Gala and her 2012 mermaid Halloween costume.

In 2016, Inc. reported that Kardashian personally approved every story line, character and visual in the app and alerted the Glu team when there were “new additions” to the Kardashian-Jenner family. (Kardashian welcomed her three youngest children — Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — after the game launched in 2014. North, 10, was born in June 2013.)

“So much of this game — from the outfits to hairstyles to accessories — are all inspired by looks that I love and hand selected,” Kardashian said at the time of the game’s launch. “We were able to record and include so much of my natural commentary throughout the gameplay.”

Alas, it’s too late for one last date with Cassio if you don’t already have Kim Kardashian: Hollywood on your phone, but if you do, then you know what to do: head to The Brew Palms and pour one out for the friends we made along the way. (Not Crystal Fletcher though. She can rot in hell.)