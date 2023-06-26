Kim Kardashian is an easy, breezy, beautiful cover girl.

The 42-year-old reality star graced the cover of Vogue Italia’s July 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on Tuesday, June 27. On the front page, Kardashian channeled Old Hollywood in a skintight black dress that featured a cone-shaped design at the bodice. The California native paired the satin number with sheer black gloves. The standout aspect of her look, however, was Kardashian’s headpiece.



The eye-catching fascinator featured a textured crown with protruding feathers. Elsewhere in the spread, Kardashian showed off her curves in a crochet black dress by Versace atop lingerie by Intimissimi.

In her cover story, the TV personality opened up about her style evolution and how she feels about fashion since splitting from ex-husband Kanye West. For years, the “Stronger” rapper, 46, styled the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, dressing her for red carpets, press tours and more.

“I do feel like it’s a new me,” Kardashian told Vogue Italia. “My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens, you kind of lose your own.”



In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She continued: “Now, I’m at a time where I just want to do the right thing. I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business and value my relationships with my kids. In terms of what I want to leave behind, I’m not the type of person who forgets about where she came from. I am grateful for all of it.” (Kardashian and West share daughters North, 10, Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4. )



When it comes to her wardrobe, Kardashian said: “I love emerging talent. My stylist is always looking for new relationships and brands. We’re always keeping an ear to the streets and seeing what’s out there and what’s everyone loving and wearing.”



Later in the interview, Kardashian revealed that she’s growing her beauty business, SKKN by Kim.



“I’m excited because we are expanding because we are expanding and there’s been so much that I wanted to say and do with skin, and it’s finally all going to be happening,” Kardashian shared. “I do research all the time, but I also think a huge part of my research is when I get my makeup done. I work with the best makeup artists, so seeing all of the products they use and everything they’re talking about is inspiring.”

Kardashian unveiled her cosmetics label in June 2022 after shutting down KKW Beauty in 2021. Her business portfolio also includes intimates brand Skims, which made $500 million in 2022. The beauty mogul was tapped to be the cover star of Time 100’s Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue, which debuted on Tuesday, June 20.