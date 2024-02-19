Kim Kardashian is pretty in Prada.

Kardashian, 43, showed off her figure in a black bra and miniskirt from the fashion house as seen via an Instagram carousel on Monday, February 19. Her bralette featured the brand’s logo over her sternum and brown leather buckle straps. She teamed the lingerie with a sleek matching skirt and knee-high leather boots.

Kardashian paired the sexy set with soft makeup including wispy lashes and lined lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and styled in a bouncy blowout.

In the social media carousel, Kim also included a video of herself and sister Khloé Kardashian, who rocked a Prada look of her own. In the clip, a repost from friend Carter Gregory, Khloé could be seen dancing in a sparkly sheer dress, which she styled with a light-colored fur coat. Khloé’s long blonde tresses cascaded to her waist and done in beach waves.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

Kim is no stranger to posing in designer bra tops. In October 2023, she flaunted her figure in itty bitty Gucci lingerie while lying on a bed. The risqué bralette was finished with dainty rhinestone embellished straps and bedazzled triangles that barely covered her chest. The top also featured Gucci’s iconic “GG” logo.

Kim wrapped a silky Gucci pajama top around her shoulders and paired it with matching bottoms. Her hair was slicked back into a ponytail as she donned glossy lips.

“It’s all Gucci,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends including La La Anthony, Olivia Pierson and Noah Cyrus complimented the Skims founder’s racy look in her comments section.

Related: Celebs in Undies: Stars Who Flaunt What Their Mamas Gave Them in Lingerie You know what they say: if you got it, flaunt it! Tons of the hottest celebs live by this motto, showing off their assets in some seriously steamy lingerie looks. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a sexy snap. In one of our favorite shots, she showed off her Calvin Klein undies in a black […]

“Purrr,” Cyrus, 24, wrote as Anthony, 41, dropped heart-eye emojis. “Last pic,” Pierson, 34, gushed, referencing the pic of Kim stretching on a bed.