Kim Kardashian bared (nearly) all in an itty-bitty bedazzled bra.

Kardashian, 42, took to Instagram to show off her curves in Gucci lingerie on Monday, October 2. In the carousel of images, she gazed into the camera while making sure the top was front and center. The skimpy bralette featured dainty rhinestone straps and bedazzled triangles finished with Gucci’s iconic “GG” logo.

She paired the underwear with a silk Gucci pajama set consisting of gray pants with a cinched waist and an extra long shirt, which she wore unbuttoned. Kardashian accessorized the ensemble with a slicked-back, braided ponytail that cascaded to her waist. For glam, she went with filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, glossy lips and highlight on her nose.

For the photo shoot, she posed in a dark room and laid across a bed, showing every angle of her figure.

“It’s all Gucci,” Kardashian captioned the snaps. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to share their support in the comments section. La La Anthony dropped heart-eye emojis on the post, while Olivia Pierson added, “Last pic,” referencing the image of Kardashian laying on the bed. Noah Cyrus wrote, “Purrrr,” while more fans praised how “amazing” Kardashian looked.

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has showed off her curves. In September, she donned a hot pink Chanel bikini while playing tennis. In the images, she sported a triangle halter top and high-waisted bottoms. The Kardashians star paired the set with a matching button-up and a square purse. She accessorized with gold cross necklaces, ombré tan sunglasses and an updo.

In the snaps, Kardashian could be seen with her body oiled up as she swung the tennis racquet in the air. She also posed on the court and played with her tresses while showing off her figure.

That same month, she and friends Pierson, 34, and Natalie Halcro strutted on a sidewalk while rocking sultry bikinis. Kardashian, for her part, slayed a black halter top with a pair of ripped jeans that she rolled down at the waist. She leaned against a ping-pong table while her BFFs posed behind her.

Pierson, meanwhile, looked perfect in a sheer black dress layered over a chrome set featuring a scoop neckline and high-cut leg. She wore her blonde locks down and in loose waves.

Halcro, 35, stunned in a tan bikini top and neutral sweatpants that she rolled down to show off her abs. She completed her outfit with an oversized zip-up jacket and curly strands.