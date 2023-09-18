Kim Kardashian is always bikini body ready.

Kardashian, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 17, to show off her latest bathing suit selfie. In the image, she lounged in a pool chair while wearing a sexy black set featuring a triangle halter top and cheeky bottoms. The suit was finished with black beads threaded onto the straps. While posing, fans caught a glimpse of Kardashian’s abs and sideboob.

This is hardly the first steamy bikini picture Kardashian has shared. Earlier this month, she rocked a chrome suit featuring a halter top and string bottoms. She paired the gold suit with smokey eyeshadow and ruffled up hair.

“All that glitters is gold,” she captioned the post. Sister Khloé Kardashian shared her support by commenting sparkly emojis while model Natalie Halcro added, “Sheeeesh 🥰😍🤤.” More fans praised the reality star’s figure. “Kim is kimming,” one wrote. A second gushed, “SO SEXY.”

While we love seeing Kim in swimsuits, her red carpet style is just as fabulous. Last week, she glittered in a pink holographic dress finished with thousands of rhinestones. The sparkly design featured a mock neck, long sleeves, fitted bodice, sheer skirt and train. Kim topped the iridescent dress with pastel pointed-toe heels, long nails and stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamond rings on her pinky and ring finger.

For glam, Kim looked radiant with a natural foundation, rosy cheeks, warm eyeshadow shades, long lashes and glossy lips. Her long brunette locks were parted down the middle and worn in mermaid-esque waves.

Not only is Kim commanding attention with her fierce wardrobe, but she is also taking on the small screen later this month. Season 12 of American Horror Story — starring Kim alongside Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Leslie Grossman and more — is set to air on Wednesday, September 20, and season 4 of The Kardashians will premiere on Thursday, September 28, on Hulu.

In the horror TV show, Kim is playing Siobhan Walsh, seemingly a friend or employee of Roberts’ character, Anna Alcott.

In the show’s trailer, which aired on September 6, Kim could be seen giving advice to Anna and flexing her muscles.

The reality show, meanwhile, will continue to document her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, which has been at odds since drama over Kim’s collab with Dolce & Gabbana — after Kourtney used the brand for her wedding looks. In the trailer, which premiered last week, Kim asked Kourtney, 44, “Are you happy? You’re a different person and you hate us!” on a phone call.

Kourtney replied, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, a producer asked the sisters if they thought fans would be “surprised” to see them filming a confessional together. After both of them hesitated to respond, Kim joked, “We’re like, ‘Uh, crickets.’”