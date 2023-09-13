Kim Kardashian made the streets of New York City sparkle in an iridescent dress on Tuesday, September 12.

The 42-year-old reality star nailed mermaidcore – which is categorized by shimmering fabrics, embellishments and cascading trains that mimic tails — in the shiny beaded pink gown at the Kering Caring for Women charity dinner during New York Fashion Week. Kardashian’s floor-length piece clung to her curves and was equipped with an elongated hem that appeared to leave a trail of glitter behind her.

Kardashian paired the number with pointed-toe pumps and an array of diamond rings and other gems by Lorraine Schwartz.

For glam, she rocked rosy cheeks, a glossy lined lip, gold eyeshadow and dramatic lashes. The TV personality topped her look off with shaggy — but chic — beach waves, seemingly committing to the under-the-sea theme.

After the soirée, Kardashian was seen out in Midtown, channeling The Matrix in a black leather trench coat. She accessorized the edgy outerwear with a Balenciaga Hourglass bag that had a rust metal effect.

While fans can always look to Kardashian for style inspiration, the California native is gearing up to show Us a different skill … on the small screen.

Kardashian is set to star in the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story: Delicate alongside Emma Roberts. FX released a full trailer on September 6, and it includes multiple scenes of Kardashian flexing her thespian muscles.

Related: See Kim Kardashian’s Red Carpet Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

“You are an A-list star now,” she tells Roberts, 32, at the beginning of the teaser. “Focus on the good.”

Kardashian is playing a character named Siobhan Walsh, who seems to be a friend and/or employee of Roberts’ character, Anna Alcott. Anna is an up-and-coming actress, who desperately wants a baby but comes to believe outside forces are conspiring to stop her from getting pregnant.

These outside forces include a woman (Cara Delevingne in a dark wig and sunglasses) who Anna believes is following her, but not Siobhan, whose main function based on the teaser is giving her friend polite but firm advice. “Do you want an Oscar?” Kardashian as Siobhan asks Anna. “Do you want it as much as a baby?” Anna gives the correct answer: “Yes.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘American Horror Story’ Guest Stars You Already Forgot About: Adam Levine, Jenna... The first season of American Horror Story, subtitled Murder House, premiered in 2011 and kicked off the cultural phenomenon that’s spawned nine more seasons and a spinoff — and obsessive tracking of who’s appeared on which season. While it’s not hard to remember recurring favorites like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange, the same […]

AHS cocreator Ryan Murphy announced Kardashian’s participation in Delicate in April, to the chagrin of former AHS stars like Patti LuPone, who questioned Kardashian’s commitment to the craft. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” LuPone, 74, asked during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “What are you doing with your life?”

Kardashian, for her part, said in May that she took acting lessons in preparation for the project. “It’s a challenge,” she told Variety at the time. “I like to challenge myself.”