Kim Kardashian took a fashion risk — that didn’t pay off — in a full latex ensemble.

In a preview for next week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim, 42, gets candid about a wildly unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. “My whole butt is out,” Kim says, showing the camera a photo of the fashion mishap. In the snap, Kim is seen covering her bare backside that had been exposed after her latex leggings ripped open.

The TV personality had worn the skintight pants with a matching bra and a black blazer at the iConnections Global Alternatives Conference in Miami in January.

Kim explains in the teaser that the style emergency occurred in the middle of the event. “I just was dying inside sitting up on stage, like, feeling a breeze in my ass. … It is just stuck to my f—king ass. It hurts so bad.” (Latex clothes can be extremely uncomfortable due to the restricting material. Even putting latex apparel on can be a challenge and often requires the use of a powder or lubricant.)

This wouldn’t be the first time — in recent weeks – that Kim left little to the imagination. On Monday, October 2, Kim showed off her famous curves in a sparkly Gucci bra that barely covered her breasts. She paired the jeweled lingerie with logo-adorned pajamas from the Italian fashion house. “It’s all Gucci,” she wrote alongside the social media post.

While Kim never turns down an opportunity to flaunt her figure, the Selfish author previously revealed that those days won’t last forever.

“I understand that maybe in my 50s I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear and do campaigns all the time,” Kim said in her Time cover story in June while discussing her thoughts on aging and whether she’ll continue appearing in ad campaigns for her shapewear label, Skims.

“Some days I feel confident, some days I don’t. I am mindful of that,” Kim continued. “I hope we all give ourselves as much grace as possible. We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We’re not going to go out not trying, but I am realistic that there will be a time when I might do certain campaigns that are pajamas and robes and more covered up.”

Kim also spoke about showing less skin in a September 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to tone it down. … But then I’m like, ‘Wait, I can’t be doing it in 10 years. So, I might as well,’” she told the outlet.