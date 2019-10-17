



Model alert! On the night of Wednesday, October 16, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share videos of her children wearing husband Kanye West’s new, not-yet-released kids’ Adidas x Yeezy slides — and it’s definitely the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

The entrepreneur paused her posts about KKW Beauty and Skims Solutionwear to film Saint, 3, Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 5 months, wearing the itty-bitty shoes around the house. “They are so cute,” Kardashian exclaimed in the background. “Do they have these in my size too?”

According to the video clips, the baby-sized slides — like the ones Saint attempted to put on Psalm — feature a removable strap at the ankle to make getting them on and off super easy. The bigger ones, like the pair Saint was spotted running around in, slip on and off just like your average pair of adult slides.

Kim also shared a photo of the casual footwear sans children to show off the three different color options. There’s an army green color and two shades of beige: one light and one dark. All of them are on-trend and could easily be a hit for adults, too! Plus, that lends itself to an iconic family matching moment.

According to Kardashian, they’re rubbery and comfortable to wear. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved that point by filming Saint wearing a beige pair for an extended period of time. She captioned the post, “He won’t take them off.”

The mom of four didn’t reveal details about when you can order a pair of the slides for your little one, but we’re sure there’s more Yeezy kid’s content where that came from — stay tuned.

