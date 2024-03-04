Kim Kardashian loved her fur coat so much, she got it in two different colorways.
The 43-year-old reality star was photographed in Paris on Sunday, March 3, in two different but equally dramatic fur coats. First, she wore an oversized leopard print coat by Balenciaga, which she paired with a black belt, an oversized black purse and black pointed boots.
Later that night, she wore an all-black version of the coat, which she wore with a black leather purse and oversized sunglasses.
For both looks, Kardashian wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail. She sported smokey eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and nude lipstick.
That same day, The Kardashians star attended Balenciaga’s fall/winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. There, she wore a black floor-length semi-sheer lace dress featuring long sleeves and a cut-out back.
Kardashian has had a longstanding relationship with Balenciaga. After years of fostering a close relationship with the brand’s creative director Demna, which entailed wearing countless Balenciaga looks, attending several of their fashion shows and even walking in one of them during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, Kardashian was appointed a brand ambassador in January.
“The historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna,” Kardashian said in a statement at the time. “For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”
Deal of the DayLimited Time! This Cute and Roomy Romper Is on Sale for $15 View Deal
Kardashian’s relationship with Balenciaga has remained strong despite its November 2022 ad campaign, which featured children posing with stuffed animals dressed in BDSM-like attire.
In the wake of the scandal, which sent shock waves throughout the fashion industry, Kardashian took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to state where she stood.
“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”