Kim Kardashian loved her fur coat so much, she got it in two different colorways.

The 43-year-old reality star was photographed in Paris on Sunday, March 3, in two different but equally dramatic fur coats. First, she wore an oversized leopard print coat by Balenciaga, which she paired with a black belt, an oversized black purse and black pointed boots.

Later that night, she wore an all-black version of the coat, which she wore with a black leather purse and oversized sunglasses.

For both looks, Kardashian wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail. She sported smokey eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and nude lipstick.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

That same day, The Kardashians star attended Balenciaga’s fall/winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. There, she wore a black floor-length semi-sheer lace dress featuring long sleeves and a cut-out back.

Kardashian has had a longstanding relationship with Balenciaga. After years of fostering a close relationship with the brand’s creative director Demna, which entailed wearing countless Balenciaga looks, attending several of their fashion shows and even walking in one of them during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, Kardashian was appointed a brand ambassador in January.

“The historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna,” Kardashian said in a statement at the time. “For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Kardashian’s relationship with Balenciaga has remained strong despite its November 2022 ad campaign, which featured children posing with stuffed animals dressed in BDSM-like attire.

Related: Nicole Kidman and More Attend Balenciaga's Fall 2024 Show Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Nicole Kidman were just a few of the stars who were on hand to watch Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 2. Jenner, 43, wore a simple black maxi dress while Kardashian, 28, donned black lace pantaleggings with a black track jacket, and she carried […]

In the wake of the scandal, which sent shock waves throughout the fashion industry, Kardashian took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to state where she stood.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”