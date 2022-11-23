Kim Kardashian loves her Adidas. The TV personality showed off a look from the sportswear brand’s new collaboration with Balenciaga.

“Hey,” Kardashian, 42, captioned a Tuesday, November 22, Instagram mirror selfie, which showed her posing in a gray turtleneck that featured Balenciaga typeface below Adidas’ signature three-leaf logo. The Skims CEO paired the top with black short shorts that were adorned with Adidas’ famous stripes. The reality star finalized the look with a dramatic twist, donning a pair of slouchy black over-the-knee boots.

The collaboration was unveiled on Balenciaga’s spring 2023 runway and was released to consumers on November 3. The collection includes Adidas designs across Balenciaga Hourglass bags and more. In addition to Kardashian, the pieces have been worn by Rihanna and Bella Hadid.

Although Kardashian has long rocked Balenciaga and Adidas creations, the latest sighting comes amid news of former Yeezy employees accusing Kanye West of mistreatment in an open letter to Adidas.

In an article published by Rolling Stone on Tuesday, several former staffers alleged that the Chicago native, 45, showed workers intimate and inappropriate photos of Kardashian. The Hulu star and the Grammy winner were married at the time. (The two split in February 2021 when Kardashian filed for divorce.)

“It was very revealing and personal. I didn’t really react,” an anonymous collaborator recalled in the expose. The report alleged that West displayed an explicit video of Kardashian during a meeting in 2018. Additionally, interviewed staffers claimed there were other incidents where West showed pornography to team members, asking them: “What do you think of it?”

The open letter also detailed other “forms of abuse” and alleged West used tactics to “break a person down” to foster “unwavering” loyalty.”

Last month, Adidas ended their partnership with West over his anti-Semitic remarks.

“Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement on October 25. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The memo continued: “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

West partnered with Adidas in 2013 to create and sell items from his Yeezy clothing line. Together, the labels introduced the popular Yeezy Boost 350 sneaker (2015) as well as the buzzy Adidas Yeezy Slide (2019) and the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner (2020).

Days earlier, Balenciaga cut ties.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering — the parent company of the fashion brand — told Women’s Wear Daily in an October 21 statement.

The “Heartless” rapper had worked with the French fashion house for years, most recently opening their show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna, also collaborated with West on his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line.

The chaos ensued when the “Stronger” artist wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt as he unveiled his Yeezy season 9 collection on October 3.

While many slammed the incident, West defended the message during an October 6 appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. “People, they’re looking for an explanation and [they] say, ‘Well, as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation,’ but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing,” he argued.

West then doubled down on his stance and shared a string of anti-Semitic messages. “This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” the Grammy winner told Diddy in a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month.

On October 19, West apologized for his behavior during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored but said he “absolutely” didn’t regret his anti-Semitic comments. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion,” he noted. “And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

Kardashian broke her silence on her ex’s comments on October 24. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she tweeted. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for West and Kardashian for comment.