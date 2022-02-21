Interesting accessory. Kim Kardashian posts bikini photos on the regular, but her most recent snap has fans totally stumped. The 41-year-old Skims founder took a dip in her heated pool on Sunday, February 20, in a sexy black bikini, which is par for the course for the star. But it was the fact that Kardashian decided to wear a pair of massive black sunglasses (in the middle of the night) and leather gloves for her jacuzzi session that had her 287 million followers scratching their heads.

Even though there’s no denying that the KKW Fragrance founder can rock just about any form of fashion statement, her out-of-the-box apparel didn’t go unnoticed.

“Why sunglasses late at night,” a user questioned, while someone else pointed out that they were going to zoom in on the sunglasses’ reflection to see if Pete Davidson took the photo. Another person joked, “Yes, it’s very important to wear sunglasses for sun protection🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️.”

Over on Twitter, people couldn’t get over the whole leather glove situation. “Ay Kim K swimming with biker gloves on ain’t getting talked about enough,” someone said, while another added, “Ya Kim cause everyone just wears gloves in the pool that’s tots normal.” Someone else said: “Do the gloves come with Skims swim or what Kim?!”

The latter comment might not be too far off. Not only has Kardashian been wearing leather gloves on repeat as part of her new role as the face of Balenciaga, but she also plans on releasing Skim Swim in the near future.

The mom of four first teased the expansion of her shapewear company into the swimwear space in August 2021. After a fan tweeted “S W I M B E R L Y,” the reality star retweeting the message and added: “S O O N C O M E.”

Fast forward to January and The Kardashians star gave her fans a first look at the soon-to-be-released collection. She shared a series of photos in blue and black bikinis and nude one-pieces via her Instagram page.

Expanding into the swimwear space is a natural next step for the star. Her billion dollar brand, which launched in 2019, initially planned for a break into bikinis. In her Skims trademark, the brand stipulated that they can release “swimwear, swimwear accessories, swim caps, cover ups, beach cover ups and sarongs.”

This next step for the company follows the “history making” luxe collaboration between Skims and Fendi.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential