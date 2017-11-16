In the quest for killer tresses, there is no style more daunting than “cool-girl” not-quite-wavy hair. The perfect combination of effortlessness and behind-the-scenes primping is normally involved — you know the drill. So when celebrity stylist Justine Marjan shared the secret trick she used to give Kim Kardashian her perfectly “I woke up like this” ‘do, Stylish was all ears. The key: finding the perfect mix of products that create a texture that hits somewhere between “I woke up like this” and “no way did I wake up like this.”

So how do you get the boho vibe that Kim K. was rocking at the launch of her fragrance? Start by prepping dry hair with the Ouai texturizing hairspray and then wrap random pieces of hair around the ghd Soft Curling Iron. Be sure to alternate the direction of the curl, as well as slide the iron up and down the sections of hair as the iron heats up.

Next, break up the waves with your fingers and spray some Elizabeth and James Nirvana Dry Shampoo throughout. Then have a little fun roughing up the texture with your hands.

Then, once your hair is thoroughly mussed, scrunch in some R+Co Aircraft Pomade Mousse. The finishing touch? TRESemme Tres Two Hairspray for hold.

If you’re looking for another Kardashian-inspired hair option or just want more Kim K. news, check out our how-to for the waves that her sister Khloe wore to her baby shower this past weekend.

And there you have it: the secret recipe to cool-girl hair Kim K. style.

