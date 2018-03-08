We are used the Kardashian clan having fun with their haircuts and color, but we have to admit we were a little shook when Kim Kardashian debuted her pastel pink locks on social media last month. Sharing that she had dreamed of sporting the girly shade since doing a shoot for CR Fashion Book last year, the mom of three has spent the last several weeks taking on the haters who claim the dramatic dye job isn’t real, and now we are learning that it was a Japanese anime character that inspired her to make the change.

Even before KKW joined her sisters Kourtney and Khloe on a trip to Tokyo last week, the beauty mogul was dropping hints that her new ‘do was inspired by anime. Responding to a fan on Twitter who said she “literally looks like an anime character,” Mrs. Kanye West confirmed she is “obsessed with anime” and it was “legit my inspo.”

I am obsessed with anime. That was legit my inspo https://t.co/l3wVdwGyeN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

After returning home from Japan, Kardashian shared a photo of Zero Two, the pink haired character from the sci-fi anime series Darling in the Franxx, with the caption “my hair inspo.” And we have to say, we definitely see the fashion and beauty similarities between the two ladies.

My hair inspo A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:51pm PST

In a post on her app, KKW further explained her fascination with anime (after all, her husband Kanye West referenced the art form in his 2007 “Stronger” music video), saying she has always “thought that the look was super cute.”

According to reports, this particular anime series is controversial because of its sexual undertones. The plot line includes children protecting the world from monsters by piloting robots. Apparently boys grab their female partner’s rear ends to control them. The series is banned in China as a result, but it is unclear if the reality star was aware of the drama.

Considering all the spandex and Jane Fonda-inspired workoutwear KKW sported during her trip to Tokyo, we’re not all that surprised she feels a kinship to this catsuit wearing, pink-haired warrior.

