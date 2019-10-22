



Kim Kardashian and celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic (a.k.a. @MakeupByMario) are back at it again! The two are gearing up for the second drop of the KKW Beauty x Mario collection, which made its official debut to the public in April of 2018. Unsurprisingly, it sold out insanely fast and left fans wanting more.

The first collection was made up of four products: neutral peachy-toned cream lipstick, matching lip gloss and a ten-pan eyeshadow palette containing neutral metallics, mattes and a few pops of color. All four products are sold out, but according to a five-minute IGTV video from Dedivanovic in honor of the beauty guru’s 39th birthday, it looks like more products are coming soon!

Dedicated fans like Us couldn’t help but notice the dynamic duo filtered the video to black-and-white to not-so-secretly debut products from their second drop. “These are the key colors to create the look of Kim” said Dedivanovic, as he prepared to do the reality TV star’s eyeshadow.

He continued to tease a secret eyeshadow shade, which will most likely live inside of a brand-new palette. “If I had to choose just one eyeshadow in the world, it would be this one.” According to the spread of products on the table, it also looks like the second drop will include new lip products.

Fans took to the comments section to share the excitement for KKW Beauty x Mario 2.0. “Ok this is a brand new collection?!?! Mario 😭😭😭 I’m shook,” wrote one fan. Another excitedly commented, “*Gasp* KKW X MARIO PT 2?”

The last time the makeup artist mentioned a second drop was in July, when he posted a video to his Instagram feed with the caption, “Focused and busy 👨🏻‍🎨👩🏻‍💻 we are usually both very focused on work and don’t chat too much during glam. Unless we’re making fun of each other 😎 @kimkardashian. Are we ready for a #KKWxMARIO 2.0 collection??”

Obviously, everyone is ready for the drop, including Kardashian and Dedivanovic. While you impatiently wait for it to happen, set those Instagram notifications to “on” because we have an inkling that these products will sell out just as fast as the last.

