Kobe Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, is auctioning off the replica championship ring gifted to him by his late son.

The 14-karat gold and 40-diamond ring was listed on the online auction website Goldin on March 8. The listing features several shots of the band, which has the words “Lakers” and “World Champions” engraved on top. The ring also has the phrase “Bling Bling” and Kobe’s name inscribed on the side.

The description revealed that the piece of jewelry was a token Kobe gave his father after the athlete won his first championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000. According to the site, Kobe had an exact replica of his own championship ring made for his dad, and it is the only ring Joe received from his son. The ring came directly from the Bryant family and has a letter of authenticity from Kobe’s mother, Pam Bryant.

Bidding started at $30,000 and is up to $141,000 at the time of this writing. The auction is scheduled to go until March 30.

This isn’t the first time Kobe’s parents have attempted to sell the ring and additional memorabilia. After trying to sell some of Kobe’s items in 2013, Kobe sued his parents and the auction company, alleging he did not permit them to list the items for sale. The case was settled, and Kobe’s mom and dad ultimately apologized.

“We regret our actions and statements related to the Kobe Bryant auction memorabilia,” they told ESPN at the time. “We apologize for any misunderstanding and unintended pain we have caused our son and appreciate the financial support he has provided over the years. We also apologize to Goldin Auctions for their inadvertent involvement in this matter and thank them for their assistance.”

The decision to sell the ring comes three years after Kobe died at age 41 in a helicopter crash alongside daughter Gianna, 13, and seven of their friends. Kobe is survived by wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.

Earlier this year, Kobe was honored with a statue at the Lakers’ home stadium. Kobe was a beloved member of the team and won five championships with them throughout his career. Vanessa, 41, and her daughters were in attendance when the statue was unveiled.

“It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us since Kobe and Gigi aren’t here for what is supposed to be an incredibly joyous moment and Kobe’s legacy,” Vanessa said while addressing the crowd. “Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning. And this moment isn’t just for Kobe, but it’s for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years.”