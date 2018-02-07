Who says gingham can’t be sexy? Kourtney Kardashian redefined farmer chic during a trip to get green juice with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Wednesday, February 6 in L.A. The 38-year-old mom of three showed off her rock hard abs in a bra-baring, checkered button-down crop top that she made look cool.

Wearing a pair of high-waisted grey “mom jeans” with a frayed hem that looks awfully similar to the style her sister Kendall Jenner sported while out and about in NYC with Bella Hadid last month, Kardashian kept her shrunken top from being too revealing by wearing it with a black bra. Not your average button-down, the purple gingham design just barely grazed the star’s toned midriff and included baggy sleeves with button detailing. To add a bit of height to her tiny frame, Kardashian wore sky-high pointy-toe black booties.

Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Most Impractical Outfit While Ice Skating and We’re Obsessed

We can only assume the green smoothie she was later spotted with is doing its job because Kardashian looked positively radiant. While we’re used to seeing the Karsashian-Jenner clan’s best contour, the eldest sister kept things casual for an afternoon with her beau, opting for minimal hair and makeup — though, her cheekbones were well-sculpted as usual!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Just Gave Us Girls’ Weekend Street Style Inspo in NYC

This casually cool look is a bit more laid back than the designer duds she wore iceskating with her daughter Penelope and niece North on Monday, February 5. For that trip, she paired daring plaid pants with a Balenciaga bomber jacket and teeny tiny Louis Vuitton bag that was more fashion than function. Out and about with Bendjima, however, Kardashian skipped a bag all together, opting to just carry her phone.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Excuse us while we whip up a green juice in hopes of achieving the hot mama’s toned tummy — and try to DIY one of our boyfriend’s dress shirts into a cute crop top!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!