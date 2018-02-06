Would you wear Balenciaga and a miniature Louis Vuitton bag to go ice skating with your kids? Well, if you’re Kourtney Kardashian, you do. The mother of three stepped out for an icescapades excursion on Monday, February 5, with her daughter Penelope and niece North, and wore an outfit that was ’90s aviator mixed with early aughts maven.

First and foremost: Kourtney’s pants are a daring plaid print. They’re wide leg houndstooth plaid, which you typically see in either a smaller pattern or in a slimmer leg — but her R13 denim slacks totally turn the style on its head and make the case for checkered pants!

To balance the bold choice of legwear, Kourtney applied Jennifer Lopez’s styling trick of choice: high-waisted wide leg pants and a seamless bodysuit to nip the waist. Her pick was a snug and slimming number by Commando, a line made famous for their ability to banish the concern of lines of all forms under the most body-hugging of garbs.

She topped things off with a cropped Balenciaga Aviator bomber coat with shearling lining. Who says that activities with the kids can’t be glamorous? The shearling bomber has been a huge trend this season, spotted on everyone from the Hadids to Selena Gomez, but the fresh cut of Kourtney’s pick not only changes up the style, but it also suits her proportions and flatters her petite stature.

How do you finish the cool-mom look? A pair of round frame Ray Bans and a teeny-tiny Louis Vuitton purse that can hold basically an iPhone and that’s it — because hey, you need to snap some pics of your look and your kids while on the rink.

