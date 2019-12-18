



Start ‘em young! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is insistent upon teaching her three children about the importance of skincare. According to the Poosh founder, Penelope, 7, and Mason, 10, have found love for skincare, too.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filmed her nighttime skincare routine for Harper’s Bazaar’s Go To Bed With Me series on Tuesday, December 17. In addition to revealing some of her current-must haves like Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water and the Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, she also shared some adorable skincare habits of her children.

Her older son already has a nighttime routine like mom. “I just went through a whole skincare routine with him,” she shared in the video. “We started, we did a mask, we did everything, we wrote down all the steps and we put it in his drawer in his bathroom and he loves to do it and feel like he’s taking care of his skin. It’s an important thing to teach girls and boys.”

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

Meanwhile, her daughter Penelope is quietly becoming an expert esthetician. “She loves to give me facials.” said Kardashian. “She’s watched me her whole life with taking care of my skin and we get our hair and makeup done almost every day for filming the show.”

According to Kourtney, her love for self-care comes from her mom, Kris. “My mom has always instilled in us [the importance of] self-care,” said the reality star. She went on to explain that her mom was the one to teach the sisters to always put on lotion after the shower and how to shave their legs.

But Kris isn’t the only one who’s had an impact on Kourtney’s skincare routine. The mom of three revealed that Khloe’s the one who taught her to put on her neck products using an upward motion. “I haven’t been doing that my entire life until about a month ago,” she said.

Khloe also taught her to apply her skincare products to her hands and chest to reap the benefits everywhere. In the video, Kourtney applied Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum on the top of her hands and on her neck — in an upwards direction, of course.

Holiday Gift Guide 2019: 18 Luxury Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Gifts Fit for a Celebrity…or That Special Someone

Kourtney hasn’t disclosed any information about 5-year-old Reign’s skincare routine just yet. But judging from the impressive routines of her other children, we have a feeling that information’s coming soon.