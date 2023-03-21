Not your average bride! Kourtney Kardashian brought goth glam vibes to Portofino, Italy, with her wedding looks when she married Travis Barker in May 2022.

The reality star, 43, shared never-before-seen photos of her Dolce & Gabbana wedding reception dress via a series of Instagram photos on Monday, March 20. In the first shot, Kardashian is seen posing in a black corset mini dress that was equipped with a waist-cinching, wire-lined bodice and lace detailing at the skirt.

The TV personality teamed the skintight number — which is an exact replica of the white design she wore to walk down the aisle — with sheer tights, lace gloves and pointed-toe black pumps.

In the second slide of the social media post, Kardashian showed off a sketch of the afterparty look, which included a dramatic black veil and was signed by designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce.

Elsewhere in the carousel, the Poosh founder gave fans a glimpse of her wedding frock and drawings of the cascading veil she donned on the big day. The accessory was adorned with a depiction of Virgin Mary, inspired by Barker’s head tattoo.

Kardashian gushed about designing the garb earlier on Monday, writing via Instagram: “One year ago, we had our first in-person meeting with @DolceGabbana to start the design process of my wedding dress!!”

She continued: “The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N’ Roses ‘November Rain’ video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other, ‘This has to be our wedding.’”

Kardashian revealed that the moment in which she realized she wanted to wear a cropped look. “She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself, ‘I need a short dress!’ I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Belluci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine,” she explained.

The Hulu star wrote: “When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it was influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress. I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way! When @DolceGabbana suggested putting Travis’ head tattoo of Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt.”

Kardashian and Barker, 47, were first linked in January 2021 and got legally married earlier in May 2022 during a courthouse wedding Santa Barbara, California, before celebrating overseas. One month prior, they attempted to say “I do” in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys but the vows were unofficial.