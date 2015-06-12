Kall it kleavage! Kris Jenner bared her cleavage in a risqué, severely low-cut minidress in Paris, France, on Thursday, June 11, soliciting a reaction from her teenage daughter Kylie Jenner.

The momager, 59, stepped out in a sexy black-and-white getup from Balmain's spring 2015 collection, which featured a plunging neckline that tanked well below her breasts. Meanwhile, her toned stems were on display with the dress stopping right below her derriere. Showing a modicum of prudence, Jenner covered up in a long black velvet blazer.

Naturally, the skin-baring outfit choice prompted her teenage daughter to react via social media. "Damn ma!" 17-year-old Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside glamorous paparazzi shots of her mother. "I hope I look this good at ur fine age #momgoals."

In fact, Kylie recently opened up to UK InStyle about her mother's profound influence on her personal fashion choices. "I think my style is a little bit darker thanks to my mom," the youngest Jenner kid told InStyle. "There are a lot of skulls around her house and the furniture is mostly black and white. She wears a lot of black too, and I think that’s definitely rubbed off on me… I feel like I dress like Khloe on my down days and Kim when I’m going out."

The closet isn't the only place where Kris has left her mark, though. Kylie told the mag that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch has encouraged her daughter to be financially independent.

"My mom cut me off financially three years ago," Kylie revealed. "I pay for everything — my car, my gas, and food, as well as my clothes."

