



Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid just cemented their matriarchal statuses with the most epic Dynasty-themed shoot.

For Harper’s Bazaar’s October issue, the two women recreated the ‘80s soap opera in retro wigs, stunning costumes and dramatic scenes.

In the first image, Jenner wears a white jacket minidress as she throws papers over the stairwell and Hadid looks on in shock donning a black ball gown with an embellished plunging neckline.

“I remember when Dynasty first aired,” Jenner told the publication. “I watched every episode. Two women getting down and dirty, throwing each other in the pool? It was hugely entertaining.”

The duo reimagined this idea in one of the spreads wearing wet Diane von Furstenberg wrap dresses in a pool. However instead of fighting the two women seem to be enjoying themselves, smiling hand-in-hand.

“It’s fun to spend this kind of time together goofing around,” Jenner said. Hadid chimed in noting that the two A-list families have even vacationed together. “Kendall is really good friends with Gigi and Bella, so I’ve had Kris at my house,” Hadid said. “There’s a bond there.”

The couple has three other matching moments within the shoot. The first incorporates red ensembles, with Jenner in a Gucci dress and Hadid, a sequin Dolce & Gabbana one. The second is all about polka dots, only Jenner is wearing Dolce & Gabbana this time and Hadid, Oscar de le Renta. The last, though, may be the most legendary with the two women looking like two golden goddess statues in sequin-covered Moschino Couture gowns.

Moschino was a natural fit, seeing that the design house’s fall campaign is also Dynasty-inspired and star’s Hadid’s oldest, Gigi.

When the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star first watched Dynasty when she was 15, she loved it. “And Krystle was my favorite,” she said. “It’s really funny that I get to play her.”

Portraying Alexis also seemed perfect for Jenner seeing as she’s friendly with the actress who played her for years.

“Of course, Joan Collins is really a total sweetheart,” Jenner says. “I just texted her. I was like, ‘I’m dressed as you for a photo shoot.’ And she said, ‘Send me a pic ASAP!’ So I did. She got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her.”

