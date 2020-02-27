Kris Jenner Reveals the Story Behind Kylie's 'Rise and Shine' Merch

Kris Jenner is a businesswoman through-and-through. So when she noticed fans freaking out over daughter Kylie Jenner’s three-second YouTube singing debut last October, she couldn’t resist blessing the world with merchandise inspired by the musical moment.

Just a week after Jenner sang “rise and shine” in a melodic, pretty tune to two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, the 22-year-old mom launched hoodies featuring the Internet-famous phrase. As it turns out, Kylie’s mom was the one who had the idea for the merch, as explained on her visit to The Ellen show on Thursday, February 26.

“It was really amazing, the attention that we got from that, Kris told Ellen during the interview. “And so, by the end of the day, I was like, ‘Let’s print up some T-shirts.’ [Editor’s note: Kylie ended up printing hoodies]. Ya know, why not? It’s so easy!’”

The hoodies dropped on October 18 and were available for purchase from the Kylie Shop for $65 each and came in two different designs: one black, one white. Both sweatshirts were designed with the words from Kylie greatest hit plus a photo of the Kylie Skin founder’s face, cropped into the center of a sun.

When Ellen asked what other rise and shine merchandise was for sale, Kris said, “I don’t remember what made the cut, but we thought about it as like a sub brand of Kylie because she became so overwhelmed with all the attention from that song.”

Kylie owns trademarks for “rise and shine” as well as the sing-songy version, “riiise and shiiinnee.” According to digital records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Kylie’s trademark covers “coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, sleepwear, socks, swimwear, tops as clothing and undergarments.”

Ellen joked that they should also consider creating a spray cleaner inspired by the phrase. But sadly, that’s not a part of the trademark license agreement.