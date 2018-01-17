She’s the matriarch of a family known for living their lives on reality TV — so it should come as no surprise that in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, momma bear Kris Jenner went under the knife with cameras rolling. But it’s not what you’re thinking: she had her earlobes reduced.

Jenner admitted on camera that she had been feeling insecure about the size of her ears, so the 62-year-old momager elected to get a 30 minute procedure. During the operation, Jenner had triangular chunks cut out of each of her earlobes. And the surgery was so subtle that while she was pleased, her second-youngest daughter, Kendall Jenner didn’t even notice that she had anything done.

Prior to the procedure, Jenner complained that all she wanted was to have cute ears, while her daughter Khloe Kardashian, chided her if she wears such enormous diamond earrings to cover her ears. And of course, Jenner had the best response: “I can’t afford my diamonds to get any bigger.”

Laughs aside (we love that the family has a sense of humor about their insecurities), Kris saw something she didn’t like and changed it. The “quick-fix” surgery was performed by Dr. Jason Diamond, and Jenner was thrilled with the results. After the reveal, she sat down with cameras to say, “I’m excited. It looks like a normal ear now.”

In the past, Jenner has not been shy about the plastic surgery she has received, talking candidly about her breast augmentation and her on-screen face lift, as well as botox and fillers.

She told the TODAY show she filmed the surgery to swap out her breast implants to help other, saying, “I thought it was such a great idea to film that…The reason I went in and did that was because I had had my implants in for 152 years — you know, a long time, way longer than their shelf life.” She continued, “That was a big message and important for me to sort of put out there in a comical way. You know, I made fun of myself. Because at my age, you’re over 50 — like, when do you stop? But it was so important, health-wise, to remind women to check your expiration date because it’s a health risk.”

