If we had to name one character from Sex and the City who embodies the quiet luxury aesthetic the most, it would have to be Charlotte.

Kristin Davis, who plays the upper east sider and art dealer, was photographed on the set of the season 3 of the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, on Tuesday, May 28.

Davis, 59, looked the part in a cropped spring-like purple tweed jacket featuring puff sleeves and gold buttons. She paired the preppy piece of outerwear with white wide leg trousers and accessorized with a purple purse, a purple belt and brown platform sandals.

Davis was joined on set by her And Just Like That co-star, Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley on the show. Parker, 53, wore a cheerfully colorful ensemble consisting of a pink and orange patterned dress featuring gold buttons, which she wore over a bright orange turtleneck top. The actress accessorized with pink, red and gold bangles and purple closed-toe pumps (she changed into a comfortable pair of blue Ugg boots in between takes).

Related: The ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Costumes Are Teeming With Color When And Just Like That was renewed for a third season in August 2023, we were just as excited for the costumes as we were for the upcoming plotlines. Since the cast and crew began filming season 3 in May 2024, photos of the actors on set have circulated feverishly online. Our key takeaway? Their […]

Ever since the filming of season three of And Just Like That started up again in May, fans have poured over the cast’s diverse array of colorful costumes.

But Davis’ eye-catching costumes are not the only thing to have captured the public’s attention of late. After facing relentless criticism over her use of Botox and fillers, Davis posted a fresh-faced selfie via Instagram earlier this month in which her fillers appeared to be dissolved.

In a June 2023 interview with The Telegraph, Davis explained her relationship with cosmetic procedures.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she said. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”