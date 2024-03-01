Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kyle Richards is proving that sometimes the more affordable option is best.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filmed an Amazon Live video talking about her favorite cozy-chic products in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 29. In the video, she raved about a pair of Cushionaire mini platform boots — and she was even spotted wearing her pair outside with a cream turtleneck and jeans that same day.

These boots are not only still available, but they’re on sale right now! See what Richards had to say about them below, and grab a pair for yourself!

Get the Cushionaire Hippy Genuine Suede Platform Boot (originally $80) on sale for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

“This, just like, was one of these things that, you know, when Portia says, ‘Oh, I need to get this,’ I know I’m going to start seeing it everywhere,” Richards said in her livestream, referencing her youngest daughter.

“So, Portia had to have these, and everybody’s wearing these now. Alexia has them, Sophia has them — I walk down the street, everybody’s wearing these. So, this is the latest trend. And, of course, so comfortable inside with the fleece lining inside. The platform, for people like me who are small and like that.” She put her Chestnut pair on as she was speaking, saying, “These feel so good. I really like these.”

The reality star’s assistant spoke up at this point, noting how she wasn’t sure about the style at first but came around to the design. “I was hesitant at first also,” Richards agreed, “because I’m like, ‘Why is it short like that?’ but now once you see everyone wearing them, you’re like ‘Oh, okay, I get it.’” She concluded, “These are those kinds of things you need to see someone else doing it first too, but now I’m like, okay, this is cute, I get it.”

You can grab a pair of these faux fur-lined, genuine suede booties right now, but we’ve grabbed a few other options for you to check out below as well so you can place your order with pure confidence. Happy shopping!

