Lip kit queen! Kylie Jenner graced the cover of CR Fashion Book in a look that could not be more fitting.

The reality star, 25, was photographed for the magazine’s “issue 21,” wearing a Lauren DeWitt top that was made of the beauty mogul’s Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks. The custom piece featured an array of shades, including Bite Me, One Wish, Exposed and Hollyberry. The design was held together with a metallic halter chain. The Kardashians star styled the look with a leather skirt from DSquared2 and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo.

In the interview — which was published on Thursday, September 15 — Jenner opened up about her booming business, her bold fashion sense and why she’s saving all of her clothes for her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

“I have endless ideas,” the Life of Kylie alum said of her makeup empire. “I really draw inspiration from everything around me. When I create my special collections, it allows me to see ideas come to life, which only inspires me more. Each launch for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin is designed for a specific purpose and is formulated with high quality ingredients while still being at an accessible price point.”

In addition to her love for beauty, the former E! star hopes to pass on her passion for fashion to Stormi.

“I save everything for my daughter,” Jenner told the publication. “I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older. I’m so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them.”

The TV personality added that she hopes her little girl will wear “one of my Met dresses to prom.” (The tot, whom Jenner shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, has quite the wardrobe already, sporting everything from Burberry, Versace, Fendi and Stella McCartney. The couple are also parents to a 7-month-old son.)

This year’s Met Gala was a big one for the Kardashian-Jenner family as it was the first time all of the sisters attended together. (Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have attended for many years while Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian made their debut at the 2022 event.)

For the stylish evening, which took place on May 2, Kylie wore a princess-style dress by Off-White, which she paired with a baseball cap that was completed with a veil. Kim, 41, famously donned Marilyn Monroe’s historic crystal-covered Bob Mackie design while Khloé, 38, opted for a gold Moschino gown. Kendall, 26, looked striking in Prada.

Kourtney, 43, for her part, coordinated with her now-husband Travis Barker in a corset dress by Thom Browne. Kris Jenner also attended, channeling the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown.

“It was very special to be there with my family at such an iconic event,” Kylie told the CR Fashion Book. “We have talked about this moment for so many years, so it was amazing to have it finally happen.”