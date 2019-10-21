



Today, October 21, may be Kim Kardashian’s actual birthday, but over the weekend she celebrated with friends and family with a low-key party on Saturday, October 19. And she got a very special someone to do her makeup for the occasion: her little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

“So for my birthday, I have a special makeup artist today,” the mom of four said at the start of her Instagram video on Saturday night. With her hair pulled back into a low bun, the duo shows Us a clip of their process as they finish things up with a single final touch up in the bathroom.

With Kardashian already wearing foundation, mascara and matte lipstick, the Kylie Cosmetics founder then applies a compact powder blush — likely a yet-to-be-released Kylie Cosmetics product — with a swirl of the makeup brush to the apples of the KKW Beauty founder’s cheeks.

16 Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

At this point, Kardashian comments on the translucent powder sitting on Jenner’s face, which is still baking for her contour. “Look at your powder,” she says as they both laugh it off, enjoying the sisterly teasing.

Though both women own their own beauty brands, the 22-year-old truly has always had an extra special talent with makeup from a very young age. In fact, this isn’t even the first time she’s done another family member’s makeup.

One of our favorites was back in March when she taught her mom, Kris Jenner, how to do a “Kylie lip” in a YouTube tutorial.

“It’s about time,” the Momager joked at the start. “I’m so used to you doing it for me and now it’s time for you to teach how to do it by myself.” As Kylie overdraws the lip line with liner, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch teased that she always goes “way over.”

Kim shared a few more quick glimpses inside her chill party on Instagram Saturday night, which included a long dining table with fun favors like “Happy Birthday” napkins, paper hats and plastic glasses with little phrases on the lenses. Overtop of two bouquets, there were pink balloons and lettering down the center of the table that read “Happy Kim Day” in gold.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!