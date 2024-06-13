Kylie Jenner proved a red lip compliments any outfit.

Jenner, 26, showed off her curves in a fitted black mini dress via Instagram on Wednesday, June 12. Her dress, from her clothing brand Khy, featured a halter top, a plunging neckline and a fitted skirt. Jenner, who posed on a boat, elevated her look with gold bracelets, a matching ring, hoop earrings and a pale pink manicure.

For glam, Jenner donned a full beat including orange eyeshadow blended into her crease, a sparkly shade on her eyelids, long lashes, filled-in eyebrows and rosy cheeks. She added a pop of color to her look with bright red lips. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a bun.

Elsewhere on social media, Jenner snapped a number of zoomed-in selfies to show off a close up of her makeup while basking in the sun.

Related: Stars Wearing Little Black Dresses: Kelsea Ballerini, Selena Gomez, More Forever a classic! Whether it’s a simple slip or sparkly frock, the little black dress will always stay in style. Coco Chanel pioneered the design 1926, creating the LBD to be simple, affordable and a staple in every woman’s closet. Through the decades, the classic fit has always been loved and has evolved into thousands […]

“🙂,” Jenner captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans praised Jenner’s getup in the comments section.

“My pretty princess,” friend Stassie Karanikolaou gushed. More fans added that Jenner looked “gorgeous.”

Who Is the Most Relatable Kardashian Sister?

The Kylie Cosmetics founder isn’t the first star this week to rock a little black dress with a red lip. On Tuesday, June 11, Kate Hudson stepped out in a nearly identical ensemble.

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years Kylie Jenner was introduced as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s certainly carved out her own path since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! No longer known simply as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner or the little sister of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Kendall, Kylie is […]

While attending the Max Mara resort 2025 fashion show in Venice, Italy, Hudson stunned in a plunging frock that featured flowy sleeves, a long skirt and a thigh-high slit. The actress completed her look with a thin leather belt that cinched her waist, a dainty gold ring and pale blue earrings.

Just like Jenner, Hudson elevated her look with a bright crimson pout. She completed her glam with long lashes and a beachy hairstyle.

More stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo and Taylor Swift have all sported a LBD and red lip.