Kylie Jenner is the queen of Coperni.

Jenner, 27, delivered drama in a ball gown while closing out the Coperni spring 2025 show at Disneyland during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 1. Her gown featured a fitted bodice equipped with a strapless neckline, a drop waist and a billowing A-line skirt. Jenner teamed the black design with gloves finished with “C” buckles.

For glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a full beat. Her eye makeup included purple eyeshadow blended into her crease and a shimmery shade in her inner corner. She teamed the look with long lashes, soft eyeliner, manicured eyebrows, rosy cheeks and a lined pout. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in beachy waves.

Following her walk, Jenner took to Instagram to gush over moments from the show. “ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant I can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night i will never forget 🥹🥹🥹🫂,” she captioned a number of backstage and runway photos. “Felt like a real life princess. 👸🏻 @coperni.”

Jenner also shared snaps via her Instagram Story, alongside the caption, “DREAMING. Never getting over this.”

Celebrity friends were quick to gush over Jenner’s walk in the comments section. “ICONNNNN,” Lauren Perez wrote, as Stassie Karanikolaou added, “I CAN’T YOU’RE SO PERFECT ITS INSANE.” Alix Earle also praised Jenner, writing, “An actual princess.”

Stars including Earle, 23, Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier, Bella Thorne, James Franco, Dixie D’Amelio and more watched the fashion show. Amelia Gray Hamlin and Irina Shayk also strutted on the catwalk.

Tuesday marked Kylie’s first runway since 2013, when she walked with sister Kendall Jenner in the Heart Truth’s Red Dress Collection fashion show. That same year, the duo made another appearance at the Sherri Hill show.