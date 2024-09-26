Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, bringing heaps of sultry and classy looks.

Take Cardi B, for example, who showed off her postpartum figure in a plunging coat and miniskirt at the Mugler show on September 26. Cardi, who welcomed her third baby with ex Offset on September 7, paired the sexy style with angled bangs that covered her eyes.

Gwyneth Paltrow, meanwhile, opted for an elegant suit at the Saint Laurent show on September 24. Her outfit featured a structured blazer and long pleated pants. The actress teamed the suit with a plunging gray top and patent leather pointed-toe kitten heels.

For glam, Paltrow donned smokey eyeshadow and pink lipstick. Her platinum blonde hair was parted to the side and straightened.

Dove Cameron, Kendall Jenner, Normani, Camila Cabello and more stars have also stepped out in fabulous looks during PFW.

Keep scrolling to see the most noteworthy looks at Paris Fashion Week spring 2025: