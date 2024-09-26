Cardi B made an epic appearance at Paris Fashion Week just 18 days after giving birth.

Cardi, 31, slayed in multiple outfits while attending the Balmain, Mugler and Rabanne fashion shows in Paris. On Thursday, September 26, the rapper — who welcomed her third baby with ex Offset on September 7 — wowed in an artful design featuring broad shoulders, a plunging neckline, a cinched waist and protruding hips. Underneath, Cardi wore a structured miniskirt.

Cardi elevated her look with sheer black tights and pointed-toe kitten heels equipped with a delicate bow. She added just the right amount of sparkle with diamond rings and stud earrings.

For glam, she donned dark lined lips with a nude center, rosy cheeks and a rhinestone glued to her cheekbone. Cardi teamed her makeup with extra long black bangs that were parted down the middle and cut in angles. The rest of her dark tresses were slicked back into an updo.

Related: Cardi B’s Best Boundary-Pushing Style Moments Cardi B knows how to have fun with fashion. The rapper turns every red carpet into her own personal runway, blessing Us with designs that only she can wear. Cardi is known to push fashion boundaries in outfits that feature optical illusions, statuesque silhouettes and sometimes raw materials. Take the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, […]

One day prior, Cardi showed off her style in a gold Rabanne disc dress while attending the designer’s show on Wednesday, September 25. Her outfit featured a deep V-neck, a sheer beaded design, short sleeves and a tan fringe skirt. Cardi accessorized with a chunky gold charm necklace, stud earrings and an oval ring.

Her hair, which was styled in a wavy honey blonde wig at the time, cascaded to her hips. Cardi’s makeup featured winged eyeliner, long lashes, glittery eyeshadow and pink lips.

Also on Wednesday, Cardi wowed at the Balmain show in a forest green fuzzy coat. She styled the jacket with a wide brown belt, massive platform heels and shell earrings.

Cardi wore a thick black headband over her hair, with the rest of her brunette stands pulled into a ponytail. She sported the same makeup as her Rabanne look.

Related: Cardi B and Offset's Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

Cardi announced via Instagram on September 12 that she gave birth . “The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖,” she captioned a photo of her little one wearing a pink cap. Cardi and Offset, 32, are also the parents of daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.