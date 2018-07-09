If 2016 was the year that Kylie Jenner realized stuff, 2018 is the year that she got into surprises. First, she gave birth to her first baby, Stormi Webster, and now — in a turn for the seriously unexpected — she got rid of her fillers in her famous pout.

The beauty mogul uploaded a series of selfies with friend Stassie to her Instagram feed on Sunday, July 8, with her infamous kisser looking notable more, er, natural. And fans noticed, too. Jenner’s followers commented on her more petite pout, with the new mom commenting and confirming their observations with a single comment: “I got rid of my filler.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Consider this the 21st century beauty version of the shot heard round the world. Jenner’s lips became the source of much controversy back in 2015, when the youngest of the reality TV powerhouse fam started sporting lips that had somehow mysteriously become much bigger — which Kylie at first maintained were the the result of expertly applied lip liner trickery. But after a few months, she finally revealed the truth, explaining that she has had injections.

And of course, the notoriety of Kylie’s famously full mouth coincided with the rise of her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics, which launched with liquid lipstick and liners in her signature Kylie Lip Kits.

While the full-mouthed beauty built her brand off her pouty mouth, she actually revealed in an episode of Life of Kylie that her insecurity about her smackers started in middle school after one of her first kisses. Apparently the boy in question told Jenner, “‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” she explained.

Now that she’s in her ‘20s and a mother, Kylie seems to settling into her skin as a beauty magnate. Which begs the question: what will Kylie do (or not do) next?

