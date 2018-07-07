Bare necessities! Summer is officially here and as the temperature drops, celebs are showing more skin. A-listers are choosing glam off-the-shoulder floor-length gowns for their formal events. Our favorites include Amal Clooney’s shimmering pink Prada, Alicia Vikander’s silk georgette Louis Vuitton maxi and Hailey Baldwin’s liquid chiffon Tommy Hilfiger design.

The sultry silhouette isn’t reserved for red carpets, Duchess Meghan Markle wore a stunning custom Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder look to attend Trooping the Colour, an annual ceremony in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. And she’s not the only royal to bare her shoulders: Last summer, Duchess Kate opted for a bold red Alexander McQueen dress.

Scroll through to see how more leading ladies including Alessandra Ambrosio, Sofía Vergara and Helen Mirren wear the trend below!