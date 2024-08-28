Your account
Star Style

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Custom Maison Goyard Purse Featuring Kids Stormi and Aire's Faces

By
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Purse With Stormi and Aire’s Faces on It
Kylie Jenner Gotham/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner wears her children’s hearts on her purse.

Jenner, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, to show off her custom Maison Goyard accessory. The leather clutch featured a blue design and photos of her daughter Stormi and son Aire’s faces. (Jenner shares her little ones with ex Travis Scott.)

Jenner paired her purse with a navy blue frock featuring thick straps, a square neckline and a ruffled silhouette. She completed her look with dark flip-flops.

For glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned foundation, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, long lashes and lined pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls.

“Let me tell you ’bout my best friend,” she captioned the post, which also featured a number of shots with Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner’s longtime friend.

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Purse With Stormi and Aire’s Faces on It
Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Karanikolaou, 27, gushed about her friendship with Jenner in the comments section. “Lemme tell you about my besttttfriiiennnddd❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote. Pals including Chiara Ferragni and Yris Palmer added more heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has incorporated her kids in her accessories. In 2020, she showed off an 18-karat custom gold necklace featuring Stormi’s name from George the Jeweler.

At the time, Jenner elevated the piece with a gold Dior chain and another pendant necklace. She topped her look off with a white crop top, gray joggers and a diamond bracelet.

In July 2023, she matched her outfit with Aire’s while cradling her son. Jenner wore a camo green hat, white T-shirt and leather miniskirt. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings and matching chunky rings.

Aire matched his mom in a graphic white T-shirt, green cargo pants and black Vans sneakers.

“My big boy,” Jenner captioned the Instagram post.

