Kylie Jenner poked fun at the speculation into her relationship with friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

“The whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now. I always make out with Stass, I don’t know why this is a new thing,” Kylie, 25, told Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner about the rumors in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, July 27.

Kendall, 27, meanwhile, pointed out that Kylie and Stassie, 26, always had a close bond, saying, “A lot of best girlfriends do that.”

Later in the episode, Kylie laughed off the fan theories while hanging out with Stassie.

“Isn’t it so funny that everyone thinks we are dating these days? When we get a little alcohol in our system and we just like to kiss and stuff?” the reality star noted. “All my comments are, ‘We know you guys are having sex.’ And we are not. I wish we were. It definitely would have been easier if I was actually attracted to you.”

Stassie also had questions about why her friendship with Kylie was getting analyzed by their followers. “Why do people think that? That is so weird. We are just obsessed with each other,” she quipped.

While filming a confessional, Kylie reflected on their connection. “Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13. She’s definitely my oldest friend,” she shared with the cameras. “We grew up together and been through so much together. She’s like a sister.”

The beauty mogul’s personal life has recently made headlines following her split from Travis Scott. After five years of dating on and off, the pair called it quits after spending the 2022 Christmas holidays apart.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source shared with Us at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Kylie sparked romance rumors with actor Timothée Chalamet three months later. Though the duo have not yet publicly addressed their relationship status — after being spotted together on multiple occasion — they have continued to grow closer.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” a second source told Us in June. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Meanwhile, another insider shared with Us that Kylie and Travis, 32, don’t have plans to reconcile and are instead focused on coparenting.

“Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they’re finally done for good,” the third source shared that same month about the former couple, who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 17 months. “It’s clear they’re both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on coparenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again. Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly.”

Kylie, for her part, hinted after the high-profile breakup with the rapper that she wasn’t against the idea of having more kids.

“I don’t have a number in my mind. Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen,” she told HommeGirls in April. “I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

The Kardashians season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.