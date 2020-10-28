Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Kylie Jenner stunning in a custom ‘Stormi’ nameplate necklace on Instagram, to Mariska Hargitay surprising voters outside of Madison Square Garden with treats from Milk Bar, to Madelaine Petsch getting in the Halloween spirit while posing with a jack-o‘-lantern. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kylie Jenner stunned in custom 14K gold, ‘Stormi’ nameplate necklace created by celebrity jeweler George The Jeweler on Instagram.

— Jaime Chung and board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian hosted an Instagram Live on @vivaceexperience account to discuss all things beauty while celebrating National Vivace Microneedling Day.

— Supermodel, philanthropist, activist and actress Mariama Diallo is launching her clothing line, Sincerely Ria, filled with sexy silhouettes, empowering suits and colorful separates that accentuate all women’s bodies on Monday, November 9.

— Madelaine Petsch posed with a jack-o’-lantern in an Urban Sophistication sweatshirt.

— Courtney Sixx wore a Swiminista suit while attending interior designer Jennifer Cataldo’s birthday trip with her husband, Nikki Sixx, in Mexico.

— Friendly House hosted its 31st annual gala virtually this year. The event was emceed by Lena Dunham and featured appearances by Russell Brand, Katey Sagal, Idina Menzel, Boy George and Norman Reedus along with a silent auction running through Saturday, October 31, with items ranging from a painting by David Lynch or a 20-minute Zoom chat with Margaret Cho and more.

— Noah Schnapp collaborated with Shine The Light clothing company for a merch drop with all proceeds going to Feeding America.

— Candace Cameron Bure experienced the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet and Volkswagen mobile gifting suite in L.A.

— Rosario Dawson joined #CÎROCStands to encourage people to vote in the presidential election.

— Atelier Cologne will host a virtual concert experience on Thursday, October 29, with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Henry Lau and Videoclub. To gain access to the exclusive performances, a chance to interact with select artists and win a signed Cologne Absolue, sign up for free tickets here, where the performances will be available to watch for 24 hours.

— Project Glimmer hosted its annual benefit, An Empowered Future, with Simone Biles, Jewel and Sunny Hostin on YouTube to celebrate 10 years of helping young women grow personal confidence, meet role models and build a support network.

— Mariska Hargitay surprised voters outside of Madison Square Garden in NYC with sweet treats from Milk Bar.