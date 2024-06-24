Kylie Jenner wowed Us again in another itty-bitty corset dress.

Jenner, 26, stepped out in a bedazzled bubblegum pink ensemble while attending the Schiaparelli haute couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, June 24. Her getup featured a strapless neckline, an ultra-fitted corset bodysuit and a sheer matching skirt. Jenner elevated her look with a pastel veil that covered her face and satin heels.

For glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned soft eyeliner, extra rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette hair was slicked back in an updo.

Following the show, Jenner took to Instagram to share snaps from the event. In one pic, she posed with a billowing cape complete with long sleeves. She also shared a snap of her attempting to sit in a car, but due to the constructive fit on the corset, she had to lean far back. Jenner held up peace signs and gave the camera a soft smile.

“@schiaparelli @danielroseberry 💗💗💗,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to praise the TV personality in the comments section.

“My peonies 💞💞💞💞,” her mom, Kris Jenner, wrote, as Yris Palmer added, “Stunning ✨✨✨.” Halle Bailey gushed, “Wow 🔥,” as more fans complimented Kylie’s “perfect” look.

Kylie previously wore another stunning Schiaparelli look while attending the label’s spring/summer 2024 show in September 2023. At the time, she donned a plunging nude design featuring a keyhole cutout over her chest, thin straps and crystal embellishments. She elevated the floor-length piece with tan heels that outlined her toes, light pink nails and dangly earrings.

Her makeup featured long lashes, subtle eyeshadow, glossy lips and warm cheeks. Kylie’s hair was parted down the side and styled in soft curls.

At the time, she shared a clip of her getting ready for the show via TikTok. “Let’s go family it’s showtime!” she mouthed from a 2019 audio clip of her getting glammed up for the Met Gala. “It’s f—king showtime!”