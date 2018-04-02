Celebrating your newborn baby’s first Easter calls for a special outfits — hey, we all want to look good in our special family event pics. And If you’re Kylie Jenner that translates some high-fashion threads. The new mom was spotted on her Snapchat feed on Sunday, April 1 hanging out with her baby, Stormi, and baby daddy, Travis Scott, while rocking a seriously chic Balenciaga Cuff Tied Striped Satin Crepe Blouse priced at a cool $1,250.

But, because the top was Balenciaga, it wasn’t just any old blouse — it made a statement. First, the sleek topper is red and white striped, a slight change up from the classic blue and white striped number, but a change up nonetheless. Secondly, the satin button-down is tunic-length, so it can be paired with slacks or pants for a demure or business casual vibe, or you could wear it with mini shorts like Jenner, and keep your aesthetic a little more playful. And, of course, the ties at the cuffs add just a touch of feminine flair.

You might be thinking upwards of one grand for a single top is steep — but when you think of the versatility of how it can be styled, it’s almost like getting two tops for the price of one. Plus, it’s not fitted, but it is tailored to nip in at all the right places — so it’s forgiving for new moms. Not to mention, you can throw it on and go, which is key for Kylie right now.

The last element? Casual folded-down white ruffled socks and white sneakers. The effect: practical, comfortable but as stylish as ever.

This is a new look for the beauty magnate. Since giving birth, she’s been gravitating to bike shorts and elevated tracksuits, but this new style departure could be the sign of a new mom makeover. Only time will tell!

