So sweet. Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, marveled at their daughter, Stormi Webster, at an Easter party on Sunday, April 1.

In Snapchat videos posted online by a fan account, the Lip Kit founder could be seen sitting next to the rapper as he held the 2-month-old, who was born on February 1. At one point Jenner leaned over to touch her baby’s head before leaning into Scott.

Another video showed the “Goosebumps” rapper cradling his baby girl before going in for a kiss. Stormi, who was dressed in a pale pink outfit, appeared to be transfixed by her daddy. “The way she’s staring at you —” someone could be overheard saying in the video.

Dad and Stormi! 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, including momager Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and her children with ex Scott Disick, and Kim Kardashian and her kids with Kanye West, gathered together for an over-the-top celebration that featured a table loaded with sweet treats, as well as rainbow-colored grilled cheese sandwiches, a petting zoo with bunnies and ducklings, and a giant slide.

Kylie’s Easter 2018🐰 (4/1/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

Videos posted to Snapchat by the siblings showed North West, 4, holding a duckling, while Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick, 3, took to the slide with their Auntie Kylie.

The extravagant decorations included as a larger-than-life pink Easter bunny made of flowers by florist to the stars Jeff Leatham.

One person who was absent from the celebration was mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, is in Ohio, where she’s set to give birth to the couple’s daughter very soon.

