Fierce and fabulous! Kylie Jenner announced that she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott on Tuesday, September 7, and while it’s only been a few days, her maternity style is off to a seriously strong start.

But given that the 24-year-old beauty mogul, who shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, is an established fashion icon, it’s no shocker that her unstoppable sense of style has only been kicked into high gear with a baby on board.

For her first outing since the big announcement, Jenner went for a white hot ensemble that accentuated her growing bump. She rocked a leather mini dress and ankle-length white trench coat while heading to Carbone in New York City on Wednesday, September 8.

Her accessory game was just as strong, pairing the monochromatic look with lucite heels, futuristic-style sunglasses and a Balenciaga handbag.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to give her 266 million Instagram followers an up close look at her fabulous fashion. And surprise, surprise: fans and friends lost all chill.

“Hot mama,” best friend Stassie Karanikolaou wrote. “Yassss the pregnancy content is 🔥🔥🔥,” Johnny Cyrus added.

“Oh this makes me wanna barf … Who looks this good preggo???!!! I didn’t … still don’t!! LOL,” a follower joked. “The pregnancy vibe I’m hoping to achieve,” another person chimed in.

While this all-white ensemble was Jenner’s first ~ official ~ fashion moment of her pregnancy, she did start things off on the right foot by teasing some top-notch looks via her pregnancy announcement.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum broke the news that she is expecting her second child via an adorable video shared on Instagram.

And while there was much to dissect in the minute-and-a-half clip, including Stormi’s adorable first moments as a big sister to be, the fashion had Us freaking out.

In one scene, Jenner cradles her bump in a belly-baring black set by Mirror Palais. The all-black look (we’re sensing a monochromatic maternity theme!), put the emphasis on her stomach and looked chic as can be.

The Kylie Baby founder had her hair pulled back into a long braid, kept her makeup on the subtle side and, of course, had her go-to acrylic nails looking fabulous as ever.

While Jenner’s high-fashion maternity moments have only just begun, we’re expecting a slew of chic sweatsuits, latex looks and form fitting dresses on the horizon. And obviously, we’ll be keeping track of each and every one in the months to come!